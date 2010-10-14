MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: An Aircraft That Can Carry Your House Or A Hotel Anywhere In The World

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: SkyLifters are heavy-lifting aircrafts that pick-up and deliver over-size, fragile or bulky items of 150 tonnes, or potentially more, including entire buildings.

Whose Idea: Jeremy Fitton and Charles Luffman of Australian company, SkyLifter.

Why we like it: It’s like a helicopter on steroids – it can pick up any item and transport it anywhere in the world. Tired of living in one city? Pick up your house and move it.

Want to travel around the world without moving from hotel to hotel? Use Skylifter and take a luxury hotel with you. And it has a massive operating capability without the noise or draft of a helicopter. It also leaves a smaller environmental footprint. The sky is the limit…literally.

Check out a video of the SkyLifter below.



