MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Website That Pairs You Up With A New, Nearby Networking Buddy To Grab Lunch With

The Idea: Turn lunch into a networking opportunity by filling out a profile and your lunch preferences on GoGrabLunch.com.



Once users sign up, GoGrabLunch.com provides a list of matching members who have open lunch times in your area. Members then choose who to grab lunch with or enter their own lunch schedule, pick the restaurant and wait for another member to join their open lunch slot.

Whose idea: Brothers Jonathan and Lee Patrick and their friend Frank Podlaha

Why it’s brilliant: Even if you only have 30 minutes, that’s enough time to have a face-to-face conversation and swap cards with someone whom you might never have met otherwise. The only bummer is you might have a hard time finding a match unless you’re in Tennessee. The site was launched in November and most of its members are located in the site’s home state. The creators say they are still expanding and have registered users in 28 cities across the US as well as members in Malaysia, Canada, Germany, and Australia.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

