MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Wearable, iPhone Alarm Clock App That Only Wakes One Person

The Idea: Couples and roommates often set their alarm clocks for different times, which means someone is usually jarred awake prematurely. Avoid rudely waking the person next to you by using LARK Up, a silent alarm clock.



LARK Up relies on two elements, an iPhone app and a custom wristband. You place your iPhone in LARK’s dock, and when your alarm goes off, the wristband emits silent vibrations to wake you. The app also includes a big snooze button for those who need just a few more minutes of sleep.

Whose idea: A team of engineers from MIT, Stanford, and Google

Why it’s brilliant: No one likes being woken up earlier than he or she needs to and a silent alarm seems like the perfect solution. It could also come in handy for those who sneak out of bed (just saying). LARK Up, which costs $99, is currently sold out. You can find out when the next shipment arrives by joining the waiting list on LARK’s website.

