MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Wearable Camera That Films Exactly What You See

The Idea: Film footage, hands free.



Whether you’re a multi-tasking parent or someone who would simply like an extra pair of eyes, the Looxcie wearable camcorder is a solution.

Designed with an adjustable earloop that fits over either ear, the Looxcie captures everything the wearer sees for up to five hours.

By downloading an app onto your smartphone, you can check what the Looxcie is recording and review footage.

With the click of a button, you can send a clip of the last 30 seconds of footage to YouTube, Facebook or preset e-mail addresses. The camcorder is also a Bluetooth headset. If you’re recording and taking a call, the Looxcie automatically mutes the audio on the video so that your calls remain private.

Whose idea: Looxcie

Why it’s brilliant: By freeing up our hands, the possibilities of using a wearable camera are endless. Rock climbers can document their own experiences, parents can play with their children while capturing those precious moments and golfers can film their shots. For $199 the Looxcie is well within the range of other camcorders.

