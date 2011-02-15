MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Water Bottle That Unscrews In The Middle So You Can Easily Wash Both Halves

The idea: Unlike most water bottles, the ALEX bottle untwists from the middle, making it much easier to clean.



The bottle’s parts are also interchangeable and come in various sizes.

Whose idea: Chris Hotell, founder of the company Nice Reusables.

Why this idea is brilliant: No matter how many times you try, it’s impossible to remove the grime from those hard to reach areas in traditional water bottles. People who frequently drink from a water bottle will appreciate being able to thoroughly clean the container at the end of the day.

Be prepared for some sticker shock, however. The ALEX bottle comes with a $25 price tag, so cheaper imitations may soon follow.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

