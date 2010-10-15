MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Washing Machine That Uses Tiny Beads Instead Of Water To Remove Stains

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: The washing machine looks normal: you load clothes, let the machine do the work, and then take them out to dry. However, instead of using water, tiny nylon beads suck up stains. It takes loads up to 44 pounds per cycle (that is a lot of laundry…) and gets rid of stains from mud to red wine to ballpoint pens. See a video demonstration here.

Xeros explains how the beads work:

“The nylon polymer has an inherent polarity that attracts stains. Think of how your white nylon garments can get dingy over time as dirt builds up on the surface despite constant washing. However, under humid conditions, the polymer changes and becomes absorbent. Dirt is not just attracted to the surface, it is absorbed into the centre. This is exactly what happens when Xeros nylon beads are gently tumbled with dampened garments.”

Whose Idea: Xeros Ltd.

Why we like it: This isn’t anything earth-shattering, but Xeros claims to save money, the environment, and stained clothes. It almost sounds too good to be true.

Their machine uses 90% less water than your current contraption. Chief executive of Xeros, Bill Westwater, says: “The net saving in water, detergent and electricity and including the cost of the beads, we calculate, is about a 30% cost saving for the user.”

