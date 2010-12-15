MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Urinal Screen That Prevents "Splashbacks"

The Idea: Guys, don’t you hate it when everyone can tell you just used the restroom? The solution: a splashback-blocking urinal screen.



Based on patent-pending technology, the ëkcoscreen uses sealed bristles to keep urine from hitting still water or the urinal wall. Each screen is coated with an anti-microbial and deodorizing resin that eliminates eColi and klebsiella bacteria.

The screen, which was designed for heavily trafficked public restrooms, also emits a fresh scent.

Whose idea: Ed Ramirez, CEO and founder of ëkcos innovations

Why it’s a bomb: As women writing this review, maybe we just don’t understand the true value of a urinal screen. We can’t recall ever seeing a man with “splashbacks” on his pants (ewww). Is this even a real issue? Does this product tap into an actual insecurity, or is it trying to create one?

We asked our male coworkers if “splashback” was a real issue. One’s response: “No, but maybe I just have a weak pee stream.” (It is possible men were too embarrassed to give us straight answers)

If it is a real problem, at least this solution is freshly scented and lasts for 60 days, which is twice as long as other screens, according to Ramirez.

