MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A TV That Allows You to Watch 3D Movies Without The Silly Glasses

The Idea: An invention that allows you to see 3D images without special glasses. It is called holographic telepresence, but don’t let the wacky, scientific name confuse you.

The gadget is a 10-inch screen that records 3D images and stores them for later use. Although the recording is a bit slow at the moment, making 3D videos jerky, scientists are working on developing a larger screen that will speed up the process.

Whose idea: Researchers at the University of Arizona College of Optical Sciences.

Why we like it: Love 3D movies but hate the unflattering glasses? This invention solves the problem at the exact time 3D movies are becoming popular. And without the need for glasses, you can watch 3D movies, television shows, and video games from your home. Soon there will be 3D billboards, maps, books, newspapers. This could be the beginning of a new dimension.

