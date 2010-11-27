MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Thermos That Uses A UV Light To Purify Water In Two Minutes

The Idea: Pure is a thermos that eliminates 99.9% of bacteria from drinking water using a UV light. The built-in light zaps its liquid contents when the bottle’s handle is wound. The entire purification process takes two minutes.



All you have to do is fill up the thermos, wind the handle, wait, and take a big gulp.

Whose idea: Timothy Whitehead

Why it’s a brilliant idea: Other purification processes, like chlorine and iodine tablets, take up to 30 minutes and alter the taste of the water. Whitehead has introduced a product that is easy to transport and supplies you with ready-to-drink water quickly and effectively. It’s perfect for hikers and even people in third world countries.

