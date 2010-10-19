MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A T-Shirt That Shows You Current Wi-Fi Strength

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: Gone are the days when you have to boot up your laptop just to see if you have internet access. This stylish shirt detects wi-fi signal and shows its strength using glow-in-the dark bars. Three AAA batteries, discreetly sewn into the shirt, power you up, so you can glow for hours on end.



Whose Idea: ThinkGeek



Why We Like It: For people who like to make fashion statements with their clothing, this is as good as it gets. Finally, you get the attention you deserve while doing a great service for the internet-obsessed public. And not to mention it glows in the dark…no black light needed.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.