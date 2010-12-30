MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Spinning Bowl That Is "100% Kid Proof" -- It Can Be Knocked Over And No Food Will Spill Out

The Idea: A bowl that can be flipped upside down or turned on its side and still keep its contents from spilling out.



The secret behind the Gyro Bowl is an inner bowl that can rotate 360 degrees. So even if you knock the bowl over, the chances of making a mess are greatly reduced.

The Gyro Bowl costs $14.99 + $9.99 P&H on the official website and includes a buy one, get one free deal. Each bowl also comes with a lid.

Whose idea: Gyro BowlTM

Why it’s brilliant: In addition to holding snacks for kids, the Gyro Bowl, which is dishwasher safe, is also useful for storing loose items that are a pain to pick up like coins, paper clips, push pins, and nails. Plus, it looks cool and colourful.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.