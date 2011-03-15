MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Baseball Cap That Can Be Turned Into A Helmet For Pitchers' Safety

Easton via Wired



The idea: The Dome is a helmet for baseball pitchers. It’s designed to fit over caps and absorb the shock from colliding balls.The Dome is made of very light (yet sturdy) plastic so the pitchers’ vision isn’t inhibited.

Whose idea: Easton

Why it’s brilliant: Until now, there’s been no good way to protect a pitcher’s head without inhibiting his/her ability to see. And a sharp line drive is hard to avoid; it can cause serious head injuries.

This cap/helmet is a much needed improvement for America’s favourite pastime.

