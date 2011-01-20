MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Self-Service Kiosk That Scans Customers' Faces And Tells Them What To Eat

The idea: A vending machine/shopping assistant that makes meal suggestions based on Anonymous Video Analytics technology.



If you’re too busy to figure out what’s for dinner, just ask the “Next Generation Meal Planning Solution” to do it for you. Another invention that was wheeled out at last week’s National Retail Federation expo, the self-service kiosk scans a user’s face to determine gender and age and uses this data as well as time of day and other factors to make its recommendations.

The kiosk can also dispense promotional coupons and product samples. If shoppers swipe a loyalty card on their smartphone, the kiosk can make recommendations based on past purchasing history.

Whose idea: A partnership between Intel and Kraft Foods.

Why it’s a bomb: Surprise, surprise the kiosk will only recommend Kraft products. Unless you want a meal that consists of Mac & Cheese, Triscuits, Jell-O and Oscar Mayer hot dogs, do your shopping the old-fashioned way. There is also the highly dubious face-scanning technology. The factors that determine what would appeal to a man versus a woman seem subjective at best.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.