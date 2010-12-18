MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Robot That Mows The Lawn So You Don't Have To

The Idea: A self-operating lawn mower that cuts the grass for you.



It looks like a souped-up Roomba, but instead of sucking in dust, the Robomow trims your lawn, saving you the hassle of doing it yourself.

Depending on the size of your yard, the Robomow, which is about 25″ long and 12″ high, comes in several different models that can handle lawns ranging from 2,000 to 17,000 feet.

It is also equipped with safety features, such as blades that turn off automatically when lifted and an alarm system in case a jealous neighbour tries to steal it.

Whose idea: Udi Peless and Shai Abramson.

Why it’s brilliant: Sorry kids, but it looks like your days of mowing the lawn for chore money are numbered. Having spent countless hours shoving a heavy lawnmower around, we’re glad someone finally came up with this timesaving device. Convenience doesn’t come cheap, however. The website includes a list of vendors such as Amazon and Sam’s Club and the cheapest one we could find was at Amazon for about $1,000. Then again, just watching this thing do our work for us could be worth it.

The one downer? It doesn’t suck up the grass, it just spits it out on the lawn, so you’ll have to pick that up yourself :(

