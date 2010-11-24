MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Refrigerator With Plastic Doors So You Don't Waste Energy While Pondering What To Eat

Photo: Sodge

The Idea: The Sodge refrigerator saves both energy and space by using plastic doors, which partly detach, rather than your standard hinged doors. The doors are transparent, allowing you to look at and choose the food before you even open the door.The body of the refrigerator is made of Corian, as well as antibacterial and reusable material, while the doors are made of neoprene, an elastic, insulating, and recyclable material. The refrigerator body and door also come in different colours.



Why it’s a bomb: We get that opening your fridge for minutes at a time while you pondering what to eat wastes energy. But being able to see your food isn’t very appetizing, and most fridges are embarrassingly dirty. Also, won’t plastic doors make food go bad faster? The material can’t possibly keep much cold air in. Surely there’s a better energy and space-efficient way to do this.

