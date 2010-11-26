MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Pillow That Moves Up And Down To Match Your Breathing And Puts You To Sleep

The Idea: This may look like an ordinary pillow but it has great powers to help the sleepless get some much needed Z’s.



The pillow moves up and down in the arms of the sleeper. It measures the respiration rate of its owner and adjusts its breath-like movements to be one frequency lower.

The user will adjust to the movement of the pillow and begin to breathe at a slower, more relaxed rate.

Whose idea: Sleepeasy, from Belgium

Why it’s a brilliant idea: This device helps the user relax and slow their breathing in a non-intrusive manner. All the sleeper has to do is hold the pillow and use its rhythmic motion to start dozing off. It’s much better than a loud sleep machine and more human-like than a body pillow. Plus, it travels well.

