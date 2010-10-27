MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Pebble That Tells You When To Stop Showering

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?

The Idea: Waterpebble is a small disk that is placed near the water shower drain. It measures how much water you have used and signals, via flashing red light, when to stop showering.

With each shower, Waterpebble reduces the amount of time before the flashing begins. Its purpose is to help people save water without having to think about it.

Whose idea: UK design firm Priestmangoode

Why it’s a bomb: At the end of the day, this is just an annoying, waterproof, timer. Yes, it is good for the environment, but who wants a device that nags you while you are getting clean? What happens if you are washing shampoo out of your hair when the timer goes off? Then you just feel guilty. Nagging roommates, wives and husbands can suffice in place of this pebble.

