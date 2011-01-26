MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Motion Sensor-Equipped Basketball That Instantly Reports Data About The Player's Performance

The idea: Embedding motion sensors and pattern-recognition software inside a basketball so that it can calculate bounces, ball spin rate, and velocity down to the millisecond.



The 94Fifty basketball wirelessly transmits data to a computer, which produces a report of each shot and an analysis of your performance.

Researchers are licensing the chip to make other smart sporting goods as well, reports Popular Science. A soccer ball will roll out next year, a golf club will generate stroke analysis, and a baseball bat may break down swing mechanics.

Prices for the ball and software are listed online, starting at $1,695 for 2 balls for a team of 12 including a $59.95 annual data management fee per player.

Whose Idea: 94Fifty Sports Technologies

Why it’s brilliant: Practice makes perfect, and by measuring patterns in how a player handles a ball, coaches get a better understanding of areas the player needs to improve on. This way, if you’re a lousy athlete, at least you’ll know why.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected]essinsider.com and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

