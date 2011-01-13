MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Mobile Bar That Lets Customers Pedal Up And Down Streets While Drinking

The Idea: Pedal your way around town while downing a pint or two at the PedalPub.



You might not be allowed to drink and drive, but there’s nothing stopping you from drinking and pedaling.

These mobile bars seat 10 pedalers and include a bartender and driver. They have a top speed of 5 mph and rental costs range from $160 to $190 per hour, up to 3 hours. It’s also BYOB.

The PedalPub is based in Minnesota, but could soon be coming to a franchise near you. There are already twelve franchises across the United States.

Whose idea: Eric Olson and Al Boyce

Why it’s a bomb: Drinking while sitting on an exercise bike does not sound like a lot of fun. There’s also a penalty if you and your friends decide to slack off: if you return 10 to 15 minutes late, you incur a $40 late fee that increases to $250/hour if you are more than 60 minutes late. The BYOB factor also makes it inconvenient. With those rates, stationary pubs look a lot better.

