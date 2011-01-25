MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Plumber's Butt, Be Damned! This Shirt With An Exceptionally Long Tail Will Vanquish You

The idea: Making shirts longer than standard shirts to provide a solution to the infamous “plumber’s butt.”



Gentleman, take note. If you are fed up with being the target of crass butt cracking jokes, a Wisconsin company has the answer to your problem.

The “Longtail T” is three inches longer than standard shirts. These shirts are designed to stay tucked in, protecting wearers from accidental exposure. They are sold online for $16.50 and are available in sizes small to XXL.

Whose Idea: Duluth Trading Company

Why it’s (quasi) brilliant: If you find yourself bending over frequently, the Longtail T could be an elegant solution to a gross problem. Although we’re sceptical about how pervasive this problem really is, we can see how it could be useful. According to the company’s website, wearing the shirt helps you retain your “respectability” and avoid “frightening unsuspecting passersby.”

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.