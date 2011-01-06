MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Laptop Case That Unfolds To Become A Chair And A Desk

The Idea: Take your office wherever you go with Openaire, a laptop carrying case that unfolds into a chair and work surface.



Here’s how it works: the outer shell of this artsy looking bag opens up into the shape of a chair. Its panels are adjustable to make it more comfortable.

The inner case, which acts as a protective sleeve for your laptop, can then be unfolded and transformed into a mobile desk. Panels on either side of the case can also be extended to provide a flat surface for a mouse.

Whose idea: Brothers Nick and Beau Trincia

Why it’s brilliant: When working outdoors, you can plop down in say, a park, and not worry about grass stains while using your laptop with a mouse or writing on your modified desk. Unfortunately pricing information is currently not available, but it’s still a nifty idea.

