MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Hanging Lounger With An $11,000 Price Tag

The Idea: The Nestrest is a hanging lounger that can be your own private sanctuary, oversize bird’s nest or sofa.



Made out of weatherproof fibre, the Nestrest is about six feet wide and eight feet long. Customers can choose from two colours: chalk or natural.

Whose idea: Designers Daniel Pouzet and Fred Frety

Why it’s a complete bomb: The prices pretty much say it all: Nestrest Hanging Lounger: $11,200 (with base: $12,450); interior cushions: $3,710. Forgive us for sounding cheap, but for $11 grand, we would like our lawn furniture to do more than hang from a tree branch. Perhaps if it came with a kitchen, indoor plumbing and an entertainment centre, we’d be interested. Also, what’s with the $3.7K cushions?

