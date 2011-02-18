MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Turn A Faucet On And Off, Change The Temperature, And Adjust Water Pressure With This Electric Touchscreen

The idea: The Sunrise Faucet allows you to adjust water pressure, temperature, and turn the flow on or off with a touchscreen.



Whose idea: Italian designer Stefano Ollino.

Why it’s quasi-brilliant: Sensor faucets have already replaced traditional handles in public bathrooms. The Sunrise is the next evolution.

The various controls make hand-washing more pleasant by letting you get just the right temperature and pressure.

You’ll just have to ignore the obvious flaw of putting an electric current dangerously close to water and hope you don’t get shocked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.