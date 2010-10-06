TODAY'S MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Double-Sided Peanut Butter Jar So You Can Get Every Last Bit

Last week we launched War Room’s Million Dollar Idea. Each day we bring you an idea we like, and you decide whether the idea is absolutely brilliant, or a complete bomb. For more information read our introduction post here.



On to today’s idea:

SKForlee.com

The Idea: A peanut butter jar with a lid on each side for easy to access the last few spoonfulls of the delectable treat.Whose Idea: Sherwood Forlee, among others



Why we like it: Few snacks have as devoted a following as does the gooey, sweet-yet-salty butter of the peanut. From pre-schoolers to seniors, and Combos to Reeses, no one can get enough of it.

So it must be demoralizing when, heading spoon-first into another indulgence, you reach for the nearest jar in your home and find only a small layer of peanut butter at the bottom. It hits your right then: It will take minutes to get your spoon at just the right angle to gather the remaining delicacy, not to mention the fact that your hand will probably emerge a hot, sticky mess thanks to all the digging around.

Instead, imagine simply turning that same jar upside down, twisting off a second lid, and getting to the last remaining peanut butter—at the top of the jar. Simply spoon, and enjoy. You never see it in stores, but If it makes eating America’s favourite snack easier, it has to be worthwhile….right?

