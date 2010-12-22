MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Company That Will analyse Your Business Ideas For The Bargain Price Of $99

The Idea: Feedbackers.biz, an Austrian based company, has a team of consultants who will assess your business ideas. After filling out a contact form, a business expert will reach out to you and have a long conversation about your plan. Within 20 four hours you will have a detailed assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of your idea as well as risk factors and financial calculations. The service is available in English, French, German, Russian, and Spanish and only costs 99 dollars.



Why it’s a brilliant idea: How many people think they have a good business idea but don’t know if it is feasible? This company is tapping a huge market of people who need a little push to get started. And they are offering the service for a small price, that cash-strapped entrepreneurs can afford (who can afford really expensive consultancies when they are putting money into a new business idea!). As icing on the cake the process is easy and simple, giving clients very little reason to not sign up.

