MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Clip That Prevents Restroom Doors From Opening

The Idea: The Stall Stopper restroom door clip slides on the top or bottom of a public restroom door to provide hands-free privacy when the lock is broken or missing.



In addition to helping you avoid an embarrassing situation, the Stall Stopper also includes a travel-sized pack of tissues, which can be useful if you’re out of toilet paper.

The Stall Stopper is available for $4.75 on the official website.

Whose idea: Sharon Clemens

Why it’s a bomb: Most people manage to successfully use a public restroom without incident. We also can’t think of many men or women who would enjoy handling a device that’s placed on unsanitary, bathroom stalls — much less lugging it around in their pockets or purses.

