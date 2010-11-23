MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Car That Can Drive Through Fires And Temperatures Exceeding 600 Degrees

The Idea: This light and fast car can not only drive over the most rugged terrain; it can penetrate a fire. This vehicle ups the chances of fighting a fire by allowing firefighters to remain in an insulated cabin that can survive temperatures over 600 degrees. From there, they can operate a high-powered water canon that can put out fires from the middle of the blaze.



Whose idea: Designer Liam Ferguson

Why we like it: Normally, you’d want to get a potentially explosive car as far from a fire as possible. But as long as the burning floorboards can support this light vehicle, this new contraption could help save a lot of lives, and there’s no worry of it igniting. Firemen and victims of fires could be in a lot safer hands with an invention like this.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.