MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A 7-Foot Man/Bear That Comes To Your Home To Help You Get Over Your Ex

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: A seven foot bear visits the homes of people struggling after a break up. He gives you a hug, listens to your misery, and then takes everything from you that triggers painful memories (pictures, old clothes, jewelry, etc) so that you can move on with your life.

Whose idea: New York Performing Artist, Nate Hill

Why its a brilliant idea: We’ve all been there. You just broke up with your ex, you can barely leave your home, and you are wallowing in self-pity. Your friends are sick of you complaining, but you still need that shoulder to cry on.

Enter: Death Bear. It’s his job to provide comfort. He won’t judge you, grow tired of you, or try to set you up with all his friends. He’ll just give you the encouragement you need to move on. Like a therapist but much cheaper…and quicker.

Watch the video below

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.