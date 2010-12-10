MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Bus That Straddles The Road And Zooms Over Traffic

The Idea: China’s straddling bus is a behemoth of a vehicle that can carry up to 1,200 passengers. The cool part? It is raised seven feet above the road, allowing cars to pass underneath.



The bus is also an energy-saver: it is powered by a combination of municipal electricity and solar power from panels mounted on the roof and at bus stops. The straddling bus holds the same amount of passengers as 40 conventional buses, so it also saves on fuel and carbon emission.

The straddling bus is enormous — about 20 feet wide covering two traffic lanes — and runs at 25 mph. It has the potential to reduce traffic jams by 25 to 30 per cent.

Whose idea: Shenzhen Huashi Future Parking Equipment

Why it’s brilliant: China’s urban areas are overcrowded, congested, and polluted, and traffic jams are a considerable part of the problem. If the straddling bus proves viable, the reduction of traffic and cutback of pollution is an unbeatable combination.

Although the maker of the bus is still awaiting government approval for a trial project in Beijing, if it passes, the bus could transform the way we travel. It’s also rumoured to be coming to the United States. Maybe Amtrak will finally be forced to reduce its rates.

