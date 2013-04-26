What $1 Million Buys In Housing Markets Around America

Max Rosenberg
house 7

$1 million is a lot of money to spend on a house.

But what it buys in Wayzata, Minnesota is not the same as what it can buy in Miami, Florida.

From small suburban houses to waterfront mansions, our friends at Zillow shared a variety of million-dollar homes currently for sale around the U.S.

BEND, OR: $1.1 million buys a 3,698-square-foot home on a .93 acre lot with radiant floor heating and mountain views.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

PARK CITY, UT: $1.1 million will get you a 2,000-square-foot residence, plus a second home divided into two rental units that earn about $45,000 each year.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

CHICAGO, IL: $1.1 million gets a renovated three-bedroom condo on Lake Shore Drive.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

PALM DESERT, CA: $1.1 million buys a south-facing, 3,525-square-foot home with a private pool and fire pit.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

WAYZATA, MN: $1.07 million gets a 6,156-square-foot home on more than 4.5 acres with a new granite kitchen.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

HINSDALE, IL: $1.1 million will get you a four-bedroom home with oversized crown moulding, a custom kitchen, and a front porch.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

DALLAS, TX: $1.05 million buys a 4,390-square-foot home with four bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, and museum finished walls.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

MANHATTAN, NY: $1.1 million buys a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment on the Upper East Side.

Click here to see the home at Zillow

HOUSTON, TX: $1.04 million gets you a 6,225-square-foot home with five bedrooms, three fireplaces, and a private pool.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

LOUISVILLE, KY: $1 million gets an 8,300-square-foot home with six bedrooms built in 1900, in Historic Old Louisville.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

TAMPA, FL: $1 million will get a 5,939-square-foot house with five bedrooms, a pool, and views of a pond.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

LOS ANGELES, CA: $1.1 million buys a 3,003-square-foot house with four bedrooms, hardwood floors, and views of the city.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

PELHAM, NY: $1.05 million will buy a five-bedroom, 2,752-square-foot home with a two-tiered deck and lower patio.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

SEATTLE, WA: $1.09 million will get you a 2,644-square-foot home with three bedrooms and fantastic views from every room.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

NORTHPORT, ME: $995,000 with get you a five-bedroom, 2,484-square-foot waterfront home with panoramic ocean views from every room.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME: $995,000 will buy a four-bedroom 5,170-square-foot home on more than 1.5 acres with a fireplace and jacuzzi tub.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

ATLANTA, GA: $999,000 will buy a 6,231-square-foot home with five bedrooms, a spectacular pool with a waterfall, and a stone deck.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

NORTH MIAMI, FL: $997,000 will buy a four-bedroom 1,104-square-foot home with a private pool.

Click here to see the house on Zillow.

Have a little more to spend?

The Most Expensive Homes You Can Buy In NYC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.