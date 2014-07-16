Here's What $US1 Million Buys In Housing Markets Around The World

Property24.com In Capetown, South Africa, $US1 million goes a pretty long way.

A million-dollar home sounds like a major luxury. But $US1 million buys something vastly different in cities around the world.

In New York City, for example, where the median home sale price is $US1.2 million, a million bucks buys a decent one-bedroom apartment. In Buenos Aires, on the other hand, it buys a four-bedroom pad in a fancy neighbourhood.

Our friends at Point2Homes helped us find properties in major cities across the world for around $US1 million U.S. They range from small flats to spacious houses.

