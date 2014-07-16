Here's What $US1 Million Buys In Housing Markets Around The World

Property24.comIn Capetown, South Africa, $US1 million goes a pretty long way.
A million-dollar home sounds like a major luxury. But $US1 million buys something vastly different in cities around the world.
In New York City, for example, where the median home sale price is $US1.2 million, a million bucks buys a decent one-bedroom apartment. In Buenos Aires, on the other hand, it buys a four-bedroom pad in a fancy neighbourhood.
Our friends at Point2Homes helped us find properties in major cities across the world for around $US1 million U.S. They range from small flats to spacious houses.
In Capetown, $US981,000 buys a 10,000-square-foot, 5-bedroom mountainside home with a bar and private theatre.
In Sydney, $US1 million buys a 990-square-foot apartment steps away from the Royal Botanic Gardens. Features include high ceilings, a communal roof terrace with harbor views, and a grand entrance foyer.
In Tokyo, $US1.05 million buys a 1,357-square-foot, multi-level home described as 'a modern and open detached house with an open ceiling space.'
In New York, $US995,000 buys a 1-bedroom, 640-square-foot apartment in the West Village. The building has a private rooftop terrace, 24-hour doorman, fitness room, and laundry room.
In Kiev, $US1 million buys a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment with heated floors and a home cinema in 2,153 square feet.
In São Paulo, $US1.1 million gets a 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home on a tree-lined street. The 4,090-square-foot house has a pool and fireplace.
In Monte Carlo, $US1.02 million pays for a tiny, 377-square-foot studio with a 'half-equipped independent kitchen' in the city center.
In Paris, $US1 million gets a third-floor, 1-bedroom apartment near Avenue Victor Hugo that's 635 square feet.
In Rome, $US1 million buys a 969-square-foot space next to the Palace of Expositions. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a lofted living room.
In Geneva, $US997,000 buys an 807-square-foot downtown pad with 1 bedroom, a living room, kitchen, and bathroom.
In Bangkok, $US967,000 pays for a furnished 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom house on nearly 5,000 square-feet of land with a massive living room and beautiful views.
In Istanbul, $US1.2 million gets a waterfront apartment with 3 bedrooms and a large terrace overlooking the Black Sea.
In Houston, $US1.09 million gets a 6,879-square-foot, 6-bedroom home overlooking a bayou. It has an elevator, 2 wet bars, and a 2-story formal living room.
In Cartagena, $US1 million gets a recently renovated 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom apartment with a terrace and jacuzzi.
In Munich, $US990,500 buys a 1,227-square-foot penthouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 roof terraces, a living room and a dining room.
In Buenos Aires, $US1 million buys a 4,305-square-foot apartments with nine rooms in the posh Recoleta neighbourhood.
