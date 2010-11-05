MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A $150 Wonder Pen With A USB Drive That Records Every Written And Audible Word

Photo: livescribe

Today’s idea is a year old but it’s cool so we’re writing about it.The Idea: The Pulse Smartpen is a nifty tool that transforms your handwritten notes and audio recordings into interactive Flash videos, called pencasts, that can be embedded into any website.



Here’s how it works: The pen has a microphone and built-in speaker to record audio. It also has a camera that captures everything you write and draw. Once all of the audio/written notes have been recorded by the $150 1GB wonder pen, you can hook the device up to your computer via USB and transfer the files. Then, just copy and paste the HTML into a website or blog.

You can also share pencasts directly on Facebook, save your notes as PDF files, or export your recordings into an audio file.

Whose idea: Livescribe

Why we like it: Something as simple and mundane as handwritten notes can metamorphose into something as flashy as, well, Flash videos. Furthermore, the fact that they can be uploaded on the Internet with just a few clicks makes these Pulse Smartpens powerful little tools. Taking notes is a pain, and so is transcribing calls. This pen solves both of those annoyances.

