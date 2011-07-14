Companies Are Rushing To Help The Guy Who Caught Derek Jeter’s 3,000th Hit Pay His Taxes

Photo: mlb.mlb.com and commons.wikimedia.org

Christian Lopez’ strange journey since catching Derek Jeter’s 3,000th hit took another abrupt turn today.Miller High Life and Modell’s both announced plans to pay the thousands of dollars the 23-year-old may owe in taxes on the box seats the Yankees gave him in return for the historic ball.



Miller issued a statement saying that they would pay any taxes brought on Lopez, according to ESPN. In addition, Modell’s Sporting Goods says that 5% of all Yankees merchandise sold from July 13-19 will be donated to help Lopez pay off $14,000 in possible taxes and $100,000 in preexisting student loans.

After passing up the $250,000 that the ball could net at auction by giving it back to Jeter, many people (i.e. us) criticised the guy.

But now Lopez might high road this one all the way to the bank.

Keeping the ball and selling it would have made him a nice lump sum of money, but by turning down the easy cash he made himself a bigger news story and gave himself some staying power.

So he’s either a savvy marketer playing America like a fiddle, or just a nice guy who deserves all the corporate cash these companies give him.

