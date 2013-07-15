NBC's Top Golf Analyst Blames Caroline Wozniacki For Rory McIlroy's Slump

Rory McIlroy is in a horrible slump and young love is to blame, according to lead NBC golf analyst Johnny Miller.



McIlroy has been dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki for two years.

Here’s what Miller said in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle:

“I think he’s in love for the first time. It’s a wonderful thing, and it’s distracting.”

We’ve extensively crunched the numbers involving the pre- and post-relationship performances of both players. While McIlroy initially rose to #1 in the world after they started dating, they’ve both taken a nose-dive in recent months.

It’s undeniable.

McIlroy has yet to win a tournament this year, and he has missed the cut in his last two tournaments in Europe.

