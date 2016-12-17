A tech exec just bought the penthouse in San Francisco's sinking skyscraper for $18 million

The penthouse apartment in San Francisco’s leaning, sinking skyscraper just sold for a whopping AUD$83 million to a longtime fixture of Silicon Valley, Wall Street Journal reports.

Buyer Craig Ramsey, who worked at Oracle for 16 years, is moving on up from a unit he owns on a lower floor to the two-bedroom home on Millennium Tower’s 60th floor.

Millennium Tower, a $480 million skyscraper completed in 2008, has sunk 16 inches and tilted two inches since it opened. Its developers, residents, and city officials have been fighting for months over who is at fault for the tower’s problems.

Take a look inside the penthouse.

Update: An earlier version of this article described and included photos of Millennium Tower’s PH1A, a separate penthouse unit at the building’s address.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.