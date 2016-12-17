A tech exec just bought the penthouse in San Francisco's sinking skyscraper for $18 million

The penthouse apartment in San Francisco’s leaning, sinking skyscraper just sold for a whopping AUD$83 million to a longtime fixture of Silicon Valley, Wall Street Journal reports.
Buyer Craig Ramsey, who worked at Oracle for 16 years, is moving on up from a unit he owns on a lower floor to the two-bedroom home on Millennium Tower’s 60th floor.
Millennium Tower, a $480 million skyscraper completed in 2008, has sunk 16 inches and tilted two inches since it opened. Its developers, residents, and city officials have been fighting for months over who is at fault for the tower’s problems.
Take a look inside the penthouse.
Update: An earlier version of this article described and included photos of Millennium Tower’s PH1A, a separate penthouse unit at the building’s address.
The grand penthouse atop San Francisco's Millennium Tower was billed as the highest and largest condominium available for sale in northern California.
The previous owner, Tom Perkins, was considered one of the founding fathers of modern venture capital investing. He died in 2016.
According to the realtor, the penthouse has 270-degree views of San Francisco landmarks include the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island, and Transamerica Pyramid.
Motorised window coverings in the bedrooms allow residents to take in the sites with the push of a button.
Millennium Tower will most likely sink another eight to 15 inches, according to experts. But the penthouse's new owner tells the Wall Street Journal he isn't worried.
'I felt the possibility of the building not being habitable was extremely low,' Ramsey, 70, said. 'I'm willing to take whatever risk there is to benefit from a depressed environment.'
