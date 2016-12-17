A tech exec just bought the penthouse in San Francisco's sinking skyscraper for $18 million

Melia Robinson
Millennium tower grand penthouse 2Jacob Elliott

The penthouse apartment in San Francisco’s leaning, sinking skyscraper just sold for a whopping AUD$83 million to a longtime fixture of Silicon Valley, Wall Street Journal reports.

Buyer Craig Ramsey, who worked at Oracle for 16 years, is moving on up from a unit he owns on a lower floor to the two-bedroom home on Millennium Tower’s 60th floor.

Millennium Tower, a $480 million skyscraper completed in 2008, has sunk 16 inches and tilted two inches since it opened. Its developers, residents, and city officials have been fighting for months over who is at fault for the tower’s problems.

Take a look inside the penthouse.

Update: An earlier version of this article described and included photos of Millennium Tower’s PH1A, a separate penthouse unit at the building’s address.

The grand penthouse atop San Francisco's Millennium Tower was billed as the highest and largest condominium available for sale in northern California.

Jacob Elliott

It sold for $18 million, which sets a new record for the building.

Zillow/SFAR MLS

The previous owner, Tom Perkins, was considered one of the founding fathers of modern venture capital investing. He died in 2016.

Jacob Elliott

The 5,5500-square-foot home contains two bedrooms and one and a half baths.

Jacob Elliott

It sits 600 feet above sea level, providing views unlike anything else you will find in the city.

Jacob Elliott

According to the realtor, the penthouse has 270-degree views of San Francisco landmarks include the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island, and Transamerica Pyramid.

Jacob Elliott

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Motorised window coverings in the bedrooms allow residents to take in the sites with the push of a button.

Jacob Elliott

The unit is also equipped with Nest for remote control of heating and cool systems.

Jacob Elliott

Residents have near 24-hour access to the building's concierge and valet.

Jacob Elliott

Conference rooms and lounges in the tower allow residents to take their work home.

Zillow/SFAR MLS

Access to the gym is complimentary.

Zillow/SFAR MLS

The building also contains a lap pool, spa, restaurant, home theatre, and wine cellar.

Zillow/SFAR MLS

Source: The San Francisco Chronicle

Millennium Tower will most likely sink another eight to 15 inches, according to experts. But the penthouse's new owner tells the Wall Street Journal he isn't worried.

Jacob Elliott

Source: The San Francisco Chronicle

'I felt the possibility of the building not being habitable was extremely low,' Ramsey, 70, said. 'I'm willing to take whatever risk there is to benefit from a depressed environment.'

Jacob Elliott

Source: Wall Street Journal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.