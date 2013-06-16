There are 80 million Millennials in the workforce and they want to work with people they care about. In the infographic below provided to us by PGI, the data says that 71% of Millennials want their co-workers to be a second family.



Furthermore, 75% of them say they want to have mentors and thinks it’s crucial for success.

But these young workers know that they can’t be connected and working all the time — most of them (89%) say that “work-life balance is key to happiness on the job” and 81% of them think that they should be able to make their own schedule.

PGI’s data was compiled through surveys of 220 GlobalMeet customers.



