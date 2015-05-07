More than a third of US millennials would leave the country to get better parental benefits

Everyone loves to speculate on what will attract and retain millennial employees. Foosball? Free snacks?

A new survey from tax and consulting firm EY reveals that it’s not just weekly happy hours or Bring Your Dog to Work Day that keep 20- and 30-something workers happy.

The majority wants the ability to work flexibly — without stigma and without being passed over for promotions. And they’re prepared to make serious sacrifices for better work-life balance: 38% of American millennials say they would leave the country for better paid parental leave benefits.

Based on the survey findings, EY created the below infographic to highlight the unique characteristics of the millennial workforce, as well as what they value in an employer.

