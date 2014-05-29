Millennials Are Quitting Live TV

More bad news for the floundering television industry: Millennials officially spend a majority of their time watching TV either online, on-demand, or via DVR, leaving only 41% of their time allocated for live TV.

Millennials (ages 15 to about 34, depending on how you define the group) spend 34% of their time watching TV online, which is about three times more than non-millennials do.

This slide comes from Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker’s massive “state of the internet” presentation.

Here’s the breakdown of how millennials and non-millennials are spending their TV time:

