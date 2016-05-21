Millennials are paying $40 a night to live in these tiny 'pods'

Between cab rides and hotels, travelling can be expensive. It’s even worse when you’re alone with no one to split the check with. Enter Podshare, a mix between a hotel, a hostel, and an Airbnb, where weary travellers can stay in a “pod” for just $40 a night. The pods are minimal travel at its best, with only three walls, a bed, a television, towel, and plenty of strangers to keep you company. Podshare currently has two locations in Los Angeles (Downtown and Hollywood) and another one coming to Loz Feliz in the near future.

