2 Millennials watched the original 'Star Wars' for the first time

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” we talked to two Millennials who have never seen the original 1977 film that started all of the “Star Wars” mania. We lent them a copy of the movie on DVD and they shared their reactions to the classic space adventure.

Produced by Graham Flanagan



Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.