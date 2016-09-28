Millennials would rather delete their phone app than delete Snapchat

Millennials hate calling on the phone so much, they’d rather delete the app altogether than lose Snapchat.

That’s according to a new study from LivePerson, which surveyed 3,000 US smartphone users between the ages of 18 and 65.

Some of the results weren’t altogether shocking — most people prefer texting to calling — but what’s somewhat surprising is the demise of the physical phone app, even among older generations.

For those aged 35 to 64, the phone was the fifth-most commonly used app, after text messaging, email, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger.

But for 18- to 24-year-olds, the phone app lost out to a more modern competitor: Snapchat. If they had to choose only one app to keep on their phone, 35% would choose text, 17% would choose Snapchat, 9% would choose Pokémon Go, and only 14% would choose the phone.

This might be because of a cultural shift in how young people view talking on the phone.

According to a 2013 Wall Street Journal article, millennials see the phone as “an interruption” — picking up the phone “without emailing first can make it seem as though you’re prioritising your needs over theirs.”

This could be in part because many millennials, especially on the older end of the generation, grew up with AOL and instant messaging, which spawned a natural inclination toward text and other messaging apps. For young millennials, they may not have even grown up with a landline in their homes.

While a preference for texting over calling has seeped into the older generations — Baby Boomers still prefer calling to text, but just barely — most apps beyond standard messaging apps are still a younger person’s game. In the 24 hours prior to the survey, only 5% of 55- to 64-year-olds had used Snapchat and only 1% would choose the app over texting and calling.

