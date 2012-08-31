Millennials Prove That Showing Up Is No Longer Half The Battle

Photo: Steve J O’Brien via flickr

They say “Half of life is just showing up,” but in this economy, you need to prove that you can accomplish more than being in your cubicle by 9 a.m. You chances of succeeding in a “ROI Nation” depend on whether you can bring in money for your company, Dan Schawbel, founder of Millennial Branding, tells Payscale.com’s Bridget Quiqq in a recent interview.



Are you a return on investment for your employers? Are you bringing in numbers? Does your work help attract investors?

Schawbel goes on to explain it no longer matters if you’re the first one in the office or rolling out of bed at 11 a.m. as long as your work is completed on time, the numbers are sufficient and the quality is phenomenal.

“You’re going to see Millennials force companies to allow them to telecommute or work from home, however the job gets done. I think it goes back to the old term R.O.W.E., results only workplace environment,” he says. “As long as you can prove results you’ll have a good career.”

“It doesn’t matter who you are doing it with or where you are doing it, it’s just that it is getting done.”

Furthermore, Schawbel says this is why you see more young people working for smaller companies compared to more corporate, larger ones. Employees may have more resources and higher salaries at a larger company, but they won’t experience the same flexibility and trust that they will at a smaller place.

You’ll also most likely be working longer hours at a smaller place, and this proves what Millennials really care about when it comes to their professional lives.

They’ll happily put in more hours for less pay if they feel they’re heading toward more opportunities in the near future. Most of these young people will choose to work around the clock at a startup environment instead of the 40 to 60 hours they might put in at a larger company.

Employers need to understand these concepts and know that it’s less about the “nine-to-five work week” and keep their sights on their end goal.

Schawbel also says that young workers will likely have nine different jobs between the ages of 18 and 34, and typically leave after two years due to a “lack of career opportunities.”

