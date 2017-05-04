The careers millennials are choosing are less likely to be taken over by robots -- here's why

Being a millennial is hard.

You may never make it onto the property ladder, and older generations have made political decisions you’ll have to live with.

To make matters worse, you’re likely told you’re spoiled and entitled when you can’t find a job.

However, all might not be lost. According to new data from Indeed, one of the UK’s largest job search websites, when you do get a job, you’re more likely to hang onto it when the robot revolution comes. This is because the jobs millennials tend to choose are at lower risk of automation.

The site analysed the online search patterns of millions of UK jobseekers over six months, and found that nearly half of millennials (48%) were searching for what economists term “non-routine” jobs, such as professional and management roles. In comparison, 61% of baby boomers were looking for “routine” jobs, which include sales, admin, transport, and construction roles.

These sorts of jobs are more prone to automation according to economists, because they often involve repetition, which machines are quick to master. Jobs which include more human interaction are less likely to be replaced by robots.

Indeed Millennials are the least interested in automation-prone routine jobs.

Over a third (34%) of searches by baby boomers were for routine manual jobs, compared to barely a fifth for millennials, who were 67% less likely to search for these roles.

Mariano Mamertino, an EMEA economist at Indeed said that technology continues to reshape the way we work as well as the type and number of jobs that are available.

“Of course, no generation of jobseekers is completely doomed,” he said. “Automation is a process, not a single event, and technological progress is going to impact different occupations at different times.”

“Disappearing jobs can be a frightening concept and it’s impossible to know exactly which jobs are ‘safe’ — but everyone can prepare for the future by building up transferable, non-routine skills that can be applied across a wide array of occupations,” he added.

