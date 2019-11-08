Calling all millennials: Tell us what's on your holiday wishlist this year — and what you wish people would stop getting you

yulkapopkova/Getty Images Millennials, what’s on your holiday wishlist?

Millennials, what are you wishing for this holiday season?

Business Insider wants to know what’s at the top – and bottom – of your wishlist for the holidays.

Tell us what you’re giving and hopefully getting this season in the form below.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Calling all millennials: What do you really want for the holidays?

And what do you never want to unwrap again?

Business Insider wants to know what’s on your wishlist this season, for giving and receiving. Tell us what you’re getting for your friends, what you would want from your co-workers, and what you wish people would just stop getting you.

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanza, share what you’re wishing for in the form below.

Loading&

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.