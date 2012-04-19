Here's The Real Reason Why Millennials Are The Most Stressed Generation

Photo: Flickr / colinlogan

Forget young and carefree: millennials actually have the highest stress of any age group. High unemployment and student loan debt contribute to their nail-biting, according to a survey by the American Psychological Association. Besides the economy, millennials are more likely to stress over their tumultuous dating and social lives.Their stress was higher than the Gen X, Boomers or Mature crowds, despite all four having to deal with financial, personal and health problems.



The reason it turns out is maturity, according to the APA.



20-somethings are also worse at problem-solving than older groups like the Baby Boomers. According to the survey, they are unlikely to compromise or talk about their feelings. Meanwhile, the older and wiser crowds have found better ways to manage stress.

The millennials were also the last to recognise that stress is harmful to health: only 76 per cent believed it was damaging, compared to 92 per cent of Baby Boomers.

For their Stress in America survey, the APA interviewed 1,226 American adults about their levels of stress.

Here’s a chart showing different generations’ responses to whether their stress had increased, stayed the same or decreased:

Photo: American Psychological Association

