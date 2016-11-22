Millennials aren't that interested in being the boss

Christian Vierig/WireImage

Millennials aren’t keen on the old idea of slaving away to get to the top of the corporate ladder to manage others.

They are more concerned about developing skills to ensure employment security, according to Millennials: A Career For Me, research by human resource consulting firm ManpowerGroup.

The study of more than 19,000 millennials across 25 countries looked at work ethic and priorities.

Millennials are focused on developing communication, technology or job-related skills. More than half (56%) choose individual skills over learning to lead or manage others (44%).

And three-quarters (77%) would change jobs for the same pay but with more skills training opportunities.

Just 22% of Australian millennials rank aspiring to leadership roles, such as owning their own company (10%) or getting to the top of an organisation (7%), as their top career goal.

Instead, the focus is on making a lot of money (21%), contributing positively (23%) and working with great people (22%).

“Employers often ask about the best way to attract and retain millennials and understanding what really motivates them is the first challenge,” says Richard Fischer, managing director of ManpowerGroup Australia and New Zealand.

“As our research shows, contrary perhaps to previous beliefs, millennials are driven by having a sense of purpose as well as accessing opportunities to build relevant skills to create job security.”

More millennial men (24%) than women (18%) aspire to leadership.

This gap of six percentage points is just slightly above average when compared to countries surveyed globally.

Some countries are near parity, including France at 0% and India at 1%. In others the gap is more significant, such as 10% in the US and 9% in Singapore.

“The gap in the leadership aspirations between men and women, is unfortunately likely indicative of the opportunities women feel are available to them in Australia currently,” says Fischer.

“This suggests we still have work to do to ensure women feel supported and encouraged to go after positions of leadership.”

Millennials, those born between 1982 and 1996 and are now aged 20 to 34, will make up one-third of the work force by 2020.

They entered the labor market during a global recession with record youth unemployment, faster-changing business cycles, and increasing demand for new skills.

Earlier research shows that more than half (59%) of Australian millennials are actively looking for their next job opportunity.

Recruitment specialists have labelled millennials as “continuous candidates” for their habit of always being on the lookout for the next gig and a leadership role.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.