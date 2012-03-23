Today's 20-Something Is Carrying An Average $45,000 In Debt

Photo: Flickr / vidrio

Millennials carry an average $45,000 in debt, according to a study by PNC Financial Services Group. The debt ranges from $12,000 for early 20-somethings to $78,000 for a 28 and 29-year olds.



Student loans are the most common culprit, followed by credit debt, car loans and mortgages.

Though 94 per cent of the millennials surveyed said they are putting some money away, only 38 per cent have begun saving for retirement.

Given how much benefit accrues for those who start investing early, the findings are unsettling. However, Your Money contributor Melanie Pinola has some tips for those willing to make a change:

1. Enroll in your company’s match. Though many employers’ plans vary, the most common ones will match 50 per cent of a worker’s earnings whenever he contributes to his retirement account. It’s an easy way to double your savings and should not be overlooked.

2. Start small. Though their returns aren’t high, opening a target date fund or lifecycle fund can help rookie savers feel better about their retirement prospects. These mutual funds also do the work for you, automatically rebalancing as grow older.

3. Take a cold, hard look at your spending. There are countless things to stop wasting money on. Get real about what your needs and wants and you’ll find your wallet’s a whole lot fatter.

