Millennials plowed their money into Apple, Tesla, and Disney during the pandemic. Here are their 10 favorite stocks.

Young investors snapped up Apple, Tesla, and Disney stock during the pandemic.

Nio and Ford were also popular among millennials, researchers determined using Robinhood data.

GameStop was excluded as its surge in popularity risked skewing the study’s results.

Millennials’ favorite stocks over the past year include Apple, Tesla, Ford, and Pfizer, according to a study by DailyFX.

The financial-news website turned to Robinhood to figure out which companies were most popular among young investors. DailyFX looked at data from the trading app – whose users are predominantly aged 18 to 35 – for the 12-month period to April 1, 2021.

Millennials piled into several stocks that were hammered by pandemic-related travel restrictions and lockdowns, including Disney, Delta Air Lines, and Carnival, the cruise operator. GameStop was excluded from the study as it risked skewing the results, given the frenzied buying of the stock during the Reddit-fuelled trading frenzy in January.

Here are the top 10 stocks that millennials put their money into during the COVID-19 crisis, ranging from electric-car makers and airlines to healthcare firms: