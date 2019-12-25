8 stories about wealth and millennials you may have missed in 2019

Paul Harding – PA Images/Getty Images Wealthy millennials are my favourite thing to write about.

As a writer for Business Insider’s Executive Lifestyle section, I’ve written a lot of stories on luxury and millennial wealth.

In this 2019 wrap-up, I’m focusing not on my most popular stories, but on the stories I think didn’t get enough attention.

From booming luxury real-estate to all the ways millennials are minting money, here are eight of my stories you may have missed this year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At the end of every year, many writers and publications do a wrap-up of their biggest and most popular stories.

I’m doing the opposite.

I’m instead making a list of the stories I’ve written this year that didn’t get the attention they deserved. From luxury real-estate across the world to all the ways millennials are minting money, here are eight of my favourite stories that you may have missed:

Happy reading!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.