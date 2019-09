This Graph Shows Just How Badly Millennial Salaries Have Taken A Nose Dive

The Atlantic has been on the Millennial beat for a long time, explaining why 20-somethings aren’t buying cars or houses or cable subscriptions not having children , and sometimes not even moving out of their parents’ basements . The answer, again and again, is the economy.

Unemployment for adults between 20 and 24 is 14%, compared to the national average of 8.1%. But even those with jobs are facing something without modern precedent: Steadily falling annual earnings (graph via Progressive Policy Institute).